Skibbereen CS and Hamilton High book their places in Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals

TWO West Cork schools are through to the semi-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuiri.

Skibbereen Community School and Hamilton High School Bandon both won their quarter-finals on Saturday while Clonakilty Community College came up short in their last-eight tie.

Skibb CS booked their place in the last four after defeating Kerry side, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra from Rathmore, by 1-14 to 0-14. A late scoring surge from Skibb was key here as they rallied from 0-13 to 0-10 behind. A goal from Jack O’Brien levelled the game before Isaac Harte, Oisin Daly and Jack O’Neill all added scores to point Skibb CS to the last four of the Munster colleges’ senior A football championship.

Skibbereen will meet Tralee CBS who defeated Clonakilty CC by 4-13 to 1-8 in Killarney. Clon trailed by four at the break and an early second-half Tralee goal gave the 2020 champions an advantage that never looked like relinquishing.

Hamilton High School, like Skibbereen CS, also had to dig deep as they beat another Kerry school, Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee, by 3-5 to 1-10 on Saturday. Early goals from Conor Ustianowski and Jacob O’Driscoll gave Hammies the dream start, and Ciarán McCarthy also goaled in the opening half, but the Tralee school clawed their way back into the contest. Down the stretch, points from Richard O’Sullivan, Tom Desmond and Olan Corcoran helped Hammies over the line and into a semi-final against St Brendan’s College, Killarney.

See Thursday’s Southern Star for match reports and reaction from the Corn Uí Mhuirí