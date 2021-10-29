Skibbereen and Drinagh the toasts of West Cork soccer

Skibbereen and Drinagh Rangers celebrated SuperValu West Cork U12 Schoolgirls Cup and Shield successes recently.

A double-header of finals brought the curtain down on a successful U12 Schoolgirls season in Canon Crowley Park.

League champions Bantry Bay Rovers took on Skibbereen in the U12 Cup decider while Castlelack and Drinagh faced off in the U12 Shield final.

Much was expected of the 2021 cup final between two quality teams and Skibb and Bay didn’t disappoint. The Baltimore Road club emerged victorious on a 3-0 scoreline and denied their opponents a league and cup double.

Keelin Gough (two) and Hannah O’Driscoll were on target for Skibbereen in a final Michaela O’Sullivan, Emma Holland, Sara Murphy and Kate O’Sullivan played superbly for Rovers. Grace O’Donoghue, Laura O’Driscoll, Holly Humston and Aoife Lynch impressed for a delighted Skibbereen at the conclusion of an entertaining matchup.

Skibbereen: Ava Brownie, Cliona Herlihy, Aoife Lynch, Erin McCarthy, Paulina Saniewska, Annie Hurley, Kayla Hodnett, Aoibheann Goulding, Holly Humston, Grace O’Donoghue, Laura O’Driscoll, Hannah O’Driscoll, Ashling O’Donovan, Nadine Hourihane, Eimear Gough, Keelin Gough, Rebecca Deasy, Ailish Buckley and Leila O’Driscoll.

Bantry Bay Rovers: Amy O’Donovan, Sophie Daly, Emma Harrington, Grace Holland, Donna French, Maggie O’Donoghue. Emma Healy, Sara Murphy, Clare Healy, Micheala O’Sullivan, Ann Keohane, Zoe Hicks, Katie O’Sullivan, Niamh Healy, Emma Holland, Clare Dillon, Eabha McCarthy. Hannah Triggs Sharkey, Siabh Cronin, Katie Murphy and Katie O’Sullivan.

***

Two teams packed with attacking talent contested this season’s U12 Schoolgirls Shield final at Canon Crowley Park.

The second part of the double-header went Drinagh’s way who proved more clinical in front of goal. Rangers won 5-0 thanks to Niamh Daly (two), Aine Collins (two) and Katie Collins efforts on an afternoon a gallant Castlelack enjoyed stellar performances from Sinead Hickey, Niamh Harrington, Isabelle Cahalane and Charlotte O’Callaghan.

Drinagh ran out deserving winners and finished their first season with WCSSL silverware thanks to Katie Collins, Sophie O'Donovan, Aine Collins and Niamh Daly’s combined efforts.

Drinagh Rangers: Ciara Lennon, Evie Limrick, Katie Coakley, Lucy Doolan, Keelin McCarthy, Katie Collins, Niamh Daly, Grace Kingston, Aine Collins, Hannah Collins, Kaitlin McCarthy, Sophie O’Donovan, Nell Kinsella and Rachel Buttimer.

Castlelack: Alannah Bulger, Isabelle Cahalane, Leah Clancy, Emer Collins, Jane Condon, Erin Coomey, Eleanor Foley, Ciara Harrington, Niamh Harrington, Sinead Hickey, Roise Kiely, Maja Ní Laochdha, Charlotte O’Callaghan, Amy O’Kane, Aisling O’Sullivan, Evanne O’Sullivan, Camilla Sinnott and Eabha Sleator.

Match Officials: John Corcoran, Martin Coakley and Anthony McDermott.

The WCSSL’s regeneration of schoolgirls football in the West Cork region delivered successful U12 league and cup competitions during the past season. U15 Schoolgirls league and cup winners will be decided over the coming weeks offering hope of increased participation across the region in 2022.

West Cork have also made their mark at SFAI Schoolgirls Inter-League level by competing in the prestigious U15 Gaynor Cup for the first time this year.