Skibb rower Lydia Heaphy ‘devastated’ after 2021 World Championships in Shanghai are cancelled

WORLD CUP II silver medallist Lydia Heaphy has described the decision to cancel the 2021 World Rowing Championships as ‘heart-breaking’.

The Skibbereen rower, who has been named as a reserve for the Irish women’s lightweight double that will compete at the Olympics, had identified the world championships in Shanghai in mid-October as her main target.

In May Heaphy (23) won her first senior international medal after finishing second in the lightweight women’s single sculls in Lucerne. She wanted to build on that result at the Worlds later in the year, but World Rowing announced on Sunday that those championships have been cancelled.

Absolutely devastated to here of the decision to cancel the World Championships. My medal at the World Cup was only a stepping stone to what I hoped to achieve at the World Champs and to not even get the opportunity to race is heartbreaking ...@RowingIreland @skibbrowing https://t.co/qqS4snZX3E — lydiaheaphy (@HeaphyLydia) July 11, 2021

A press statement explained that the decision was taken ‘due to the pandemic and related mitigation measures’ and that it wasn’t feasible to stage the event.

‘Absolutely devastated to hear of the decision to cancel the World Championships. My medal at the World Cup was only a stepping stone to what I hoped to achieve at the World Champs and to not even get the opportunity to race is heart-breaking,’ Heaphy tweeted after hearing the news.

Just last week Paul O’Donovan had also signalled his intention of competing at the championships later in the year.