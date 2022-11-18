Skibb duo Paul and Fintan shortlisted for World Rowing Men’s Crew of the Year award

THE reigning World Rowing Men’s Crew of the Year, the Irish lightweight double of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, has been shortlisted for the award again this year.

The Skibbereen rowers are the dominant force in the men’s lightweight double and rubber-stamped their class with World and European titles in 2022, to stretch their unbeaten run and confirm them as the world’s best. They have won 19 races in a row in the lightweight double, stretching back to 2019, and have racked up Olympic gold, World gold (2) and European gold (2) in that time.

The other crews nominated for the award are the French men’s double sculls and the Great Britain men’s eight.

Also, Irish rower Katie O’Brien has been shortlisted for the Para Rowing Crew of the Year award. The 2022 World Rowing Awards will be held virtually on Sunday, December 4th.