Skibb acclimatising to lofty new heights

AVERYL Condell and her team-mates are relishing their latest challenge. Last season Skibbereen Rugby Club’s women’s team were dominant, as they swept to a terrific treble.

They were an unstoppable force, powering to the Munster Division 2 League crown, and Munster Women’s Division 2 Cup and Munster Divisional Cup titles.

This season Skibb have moved up a level and line out in Conference A of the Munster Women’s League. The higher you climb, the thinner the air, but Skibbereen are acclimatising to their new, lofty heights.

‘It’s far more competitive,’ Condell says.

‘Last year we were very strong in our pack and our backs nearly ran in at will, but this year it’s a very different game. It’s a challenge we’re up for.’

In the opening round of the Women’s Munster Open Cup (previously called the Munster Senior Cup) Skibbereen beat Shannon/LIT 12-5. Last season the Limerick side knocked Skibb out of this competition.

‘We’ll need to dig deep this season, like we did against Shannon,’ says Condell. Skibb lost their opening Conference A game, going down 37-27 away to Kerry despite running in five tries. Recently they took on table-toppers UL Bohemians and lost 20-5.

From running through opposition last season, this campaign presents new challenges, not least players settling into new roles.

‘There have been a lot of changes in positions,’ Condell explains. ‘Emma Connolly, our number ten and our kicker, is phenomenal in open play and kicking, but she has been out injured, so Kate O’Sullivan, who played centre for us last year, has gone to ten. I played centre last year, but I’m playing scrum this year. There are a lot of changes, so it will take time to settle.’

There is also a change in Skibbereen’s approach.

‘It’s a different mindset this season,’ Condell says.

‘We wanted to make a statement last season, and we did. This season it’s about development and creating a team for a future.

‘It’s putting building blocks in place. We have done very well to retain most of the team from last year and we have gained a few players too.

‘We want to create depth in the squad and also create an environment where girls can come in, thrive and grow, so from next year and the year after, when we start to field from our U18s, that there is something there for them.’

Calling on the majority of their treble-winning team will help Skibb find their feet. Abbie Salter-Townshend has joined the UL set-up, but Skibb can still call on Michelle O’Driscoll, the club’s Women’s Player of the Year last season, who has dual status and also plays with Ballincollig in the women’s All-Ireland League.