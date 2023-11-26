Skibb 10-mile winner warming up for Valencia Marathon

BY JOHN WALSHE

A NEW name was added to the Noreen McCarthy Memorial Cup which goes to the winner of the Skibbereen 10-mile road race as Kerry athlete James Doran took the honours ahead of last year’s winner, Danny Mullins.

In the women’s race, Nollaig O’Neill of Leevale, second 12 months ago, went one better on this occasion to take the title ahead of 2022 winner Clara Ryan from St Finbarr’s.

The tough undulating lap from O’Donovan Rossa GAA grounds was made more difficult by the strong wind that the runners had to face for the first four miles, which was also the hilliest part of the route.

‘The course was fairly challenging, but the wind was the biggest factor,’ admitted winner Doran (40), a member of the Riocht club in Castleisland, who recorded a time of 55:43. ‘It was very well organised, it’s my first time running it so well done to Skibbereen AC, it’s a fabulous event.

‘I pulled away after three miles, it's good preparation for the Valencia Marathon in two weeks where I’ll be hoping to improve on my best time of 2:28, so I’m looking forward to that.’

Bantry-man Mullins’ time was 58:08 but he admitted he was still recovering from his Dublin Marathon three weeks ago where he recorded a personal best of 2:37:29.

‘That was still in my legs, but I’m happy enough. Back in my teens I was more of a cross-country runner and spent a number of years at Queens University in New York. I had a good break after that, but the marathon is my distance now,’ he explained.

The women’s race was much closer as Nollaig O’Neill’s time of 66:56 turned the tables on last year’s winner Ryan who was second in 66:48. Like Doran, O’Neill too is targeting a marathon with the Lanzarote event on December 2nd her main aim where she will be hoping to add to her three previous victories in the event.

Over the shorter five mile event, Justin Ryan was a clear winner as his 28:21 gave him over two minutes to spare from Aidan McCarthy (30:36). The women’s race went to Julie O’Brien in 33:35 with former international rower Orla Hayes second in 33:36.