SIX West Cork players featured for Munster as they lost 18-10 away to Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship last weekend.

Innishannon’s Jack Crowley made his first start and kicked one penalty and one conversion, while Liam Coombes and Fineen Wycherley also started.

Gavin Coombes, Josh Wycherley and John Hodnett all came off the bench, with Hodnett making his first Munster appearance since November 1st, 2020, having recovered from a long-term Achilles tendon injury.