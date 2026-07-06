Rebels put All-Ireland minor title on the line

REIGNING All-Ireland LGFA U18A champions Cork put their title on the line against Dublin in a semi-final next Thursday evening, July 9th.

The Rebels overcame Clare to claim this year’s Munster minor crown back in May. Since then, Kieran O’Shea’s side have endured a long wait ahead of next week’s semi-final at Templetuohy GAA club grounds in Moyne, Tipperary.

So, how have recent preparations gone for the defending All-Ireland champions?

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‘We organised a lot of challenge games and recently have been training with more or less a full panel,’ O’Shea told The Southern Star.

‘We left it up to our Leaving Certs, as regards training, because that took priority. They had our running programme to do whenever suited them best. As with last year, it is a tough time. Girls are away on holidays and focussing on the Leaving Cert but it’s the same for all the minor squads.

‘After being through All-Ireland semi-finals and a final last year, we have that bit more experience when it comes to organising everything this time around.

‘It has been hard to get challenge games. We played a few Cork clubs like Glanmire and St Val’s and got some good games in. Those games were better than any training sessions as the girls faced different challenges in them.’

Last summer's All-Ireland minor final win over Dublin saw Cork rack up 3-11 en-route to their nine-point victory. Little doubt that the Leinster champions will be eager for revenge.

‘Dublin are going to be very strong,’ O’Shea admitted.

‘They beat Meath well in the Leinster final. They’ve got a lot of pace which all Dublin teams do. We know exactly what we’re facing into.

‘All we are doing in the build-up is focussing on ourselves and hoping the girls can put in a performance. We know what our players are capable of and if they can do that then we will be very hard to beat.

‘The girls have been training really hard over the last couple of weeks, especially those back after the Leaving Cert. We are trying to get the balance right between the girls being fresh, match-sharp and fitness-ready.;

West Cork’s representatives on this year’s inter-county minor panel include Róisín Duggan (Clonakilty), Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven), Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy, Caoimhe O’Donnell (all Kinsale), Evelyn McCarthy (Bandon), Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) and Katie Murphy (Rosscarbery).