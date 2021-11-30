Sport

Shannon powers to Carbery novice B road-bowling title

November 30th, 2021 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Pat O'Sullivan, Carbery chairman, with Sidney Shannon, Carbery novice B winner, and David O'Connor, runner-up, after last Sunday's final at Schull. (Photo: Dan McCarthy)

SIDNEY Shannon is Carbery novice B champion for the second time after a two-bowl victory over David O’Connor at Schull recently.

The experienced Durrus man started in style, rising the bones of a bowl of odds with a big opening throw. On the rise to ‘McFarlane’s’, Shannon continued to press and was close to two up after four shots.

O’Connor, whose accuracy left him down on occasion, tried hard in the bowling to ‘the bridge’, but the consistent Shannon, whose previous win in the grade came in 2013, was countering his best and a significant margin stayed between them to the end. Schull Bowling Club extended their thanks to Townhouse O’Ds for the hospitality provided at the after score presentation.

