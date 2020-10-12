Senior A hurling cup a fitting tribute to the late Jim Forbes

BY JJ HURLEY

AT the Carrigaline GAA Pavilion on Tuesday, September 29th, the Carrigdhoun Divisional GAA Board made a presentation of a recently-commissioned piece of silverware to the Cork County Board in memory of the late Jim Forbes.

The cup, which later came to rest in Charleville’s trophy cabinet, following their success in the Senior A Hurling Championship on Sunday last, was seen as a fitting legacy to a man who had dedicated all his life to promoting the work of the association.

From a club officer with Crosshaven and Carrigaline GAA Clubs, Drimoleague native Jim had spent 36 years as an officer of the divisional board, as well as holding four positions on the Cork County Board, including the prestigious role of chairman, PRO of the provincial association, appointed to two central council committees by consecutive presidents of the association, before later playing a major role in the establishment of Rebel Óg. It was not surprising that a number of well-known GAA figures, including former county secretary Frank Murphy and former county chairman and Munster cathaoirleach Gerry O’Sullivan were in attendance at the cup presentation.

Addressing the gathering, the former county rúnaí, Frank Murphy, said: ‘Jim was one of the finest administrators of our time; a decent, pleasant and honourable man.

‘This indeed is most appropriate that Jim’s memory should be so importantly marked by this division to which he rendered such sterling service by the presentation of this beautiful trophy for this new and prestigious Cork county hurling championship.’

Previously, during the proceedings, in what was at times an emotionally-tinged tribute, former chairman of the South East GAA Board, John Twomey, described the late Jim Forbes as a visionary, a leader, and a man for all the people.

Mr Twomey also remarked that the trophy was a fitting memorial and deserved honour to a man whom he described as a true friend and great Gael.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Killian Forbes paid tribute to the board for its generous presentation that would ensure his father’s name would live on for many years.

Accepting the trophy on behalf of the county board, vice chairman Marc Sheehan thanked the South East division for presenting the cup before referring to Jim as ‘A gentleman, an innovator, with wonderful vision, a man of integrity and with a tremendous work ethic.

‘Following his involvement all his life in so many capacities in the GAA, it is now right and proper we would honour him with this prestigious trophy.’

Indeed the theme of Forbes’ visionary nature had also been recalled by the current chairman of the South East Board, Pat Desmond, who pointed to the success of the current GAA summer camps, an initiative Jim had the foresight to implement many years previously, before he officially handed over Corn Shéamuis Mhic Firbhisigh to Marc Sheehan.

