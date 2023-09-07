Sarah Lavin breaks Phil Healy’s 100m Irish record

PHIL Healy was quick out of the blocks to laud Ireland’s new 100m record holder Sarah Lavin who bettered the Ballineen Bullet’s national record by 0.01 of a second this week.

Lavin broke Healy’s Irish 100m record with a stunning 11:27 run in Switzerland on Monday evening, just pipping the West Cork woman’s 11:28 that she ran in the summer of 2018.

‘No better and more deserving person to take this record on the back of her 100m hurdles record and the most incredible season both indoor and outdoor!’ Healy tweeted.

It’s been an incredible few weeks for Lavin who now holds both the national 100m and 100m hurdles records following on from her superb 12:62 at the World Championships in Budapest which broke Derval O'Rourke’s long-standing national hurdles record.