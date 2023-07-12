Saints footballers into county final after derby win against Goleen

St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-8

Goleen 0-7

TOM LYONS REPORTS

ST Oliver Plunkett’s are still on course for the county confined junior B double as their footballers edged out luckless Goleen in a ding-dong semi-final in perfect conditions in Bantry.

A pointed free by goalkeeper Brian Walsh provided the winning score in the 57th minute as the game seemed headed for extra time but this cracking contest will be remembered more for the scores that weren’t rather than the scores that were.

In the ninth minute, Plunketts’ impressive full forward Roy O’Driscoll had a point which could easily have been a goal, in the 13th minute he thundered a drive off the crossbar and a minute after half time his shot was brilliantly saved by Goleen goalkeeper Ronan Kennedy. At the other end, Goleen watched in the tenth minute as the ball bobbed around the Plunketts’ goal but just wouldn’t go in, then Darren O’Donovan twice saw his efforts cleared off the goal line by defenders and in 45th minute sub Jason Nyhan saw his effort coming back off the crossbar.

‘That was certainly a tough battle,’ admitted Plunketts’ coach Noel Griffin.

‘We knew the Goleen full-forward line was very good, so we concentrated on nullifying them. Fair play, our lads were up to that and did it well. We didn’t concede any goals. A good full-back line is the foundation of any team.

‘Padraig Healy’s pace is vital on the wing and we try to use him as best we can, while Roy and Seán are very lively inside as well.’

The only time the gap between the sides was more than a single point was in the opening minutes when Goleen’s Michael O’Reilly kicked the two opening points from frees. Plunkett’s drew level with scores from Seán O’Donovan and Ryan O’Driscoll. From there to the end it was point for point.

Darren O’Donovan, so unlucky with his efforts, did add two points to bring Goleen’s total to four by half time. Points from frees by Brian Walsh and Michael P Keohane had Plunkett’s level by half time, 0-4 each.

Plunkett’s should have goaled on the resumption when Niall O’Driscoll and the flying Padraig Healy sent Roy O’Driscoll through, but his shot was saved by Ronan Kennedy. Healy proved a real thorn in Goleen’s side, his blistering pace causing endless trouble.

Michael O’Reilly (free) and Gary McCarthy swapped points and it was Plunkett’s in front at the three-quarter stage when Brian Walsh pointed a free. The Goleen contingent were cheering when O’Reilly pointed two frees to give his side the lead with eight minutes remaining. Plunkett’s had all their runners, especially Healy, Seán O’Donovan and Roy O’Driscoll covering back in defence at this stage as Goleen increased the pressure, with Michael P Keohane playing a lone hand up front. It was the experienced Keohane who kicked a levelling point in the 53rd minute, and at the other end Eddie O’Driscoll fielded magnificently under the crossbar as Goleen introduced the veteran Johnny Cullinane in an effort to grab victory.

The winning score did come in the 57th minute but it was Plunkett’s who got it when goalkeeper Walsh converted a 35-metre free. In the very last Goleen attack it was the ageless Eddie O’Driscoll who again thwarted them when he turned over possession near Plunketts' goal.

‘We’ll be playing Ballyphehane now in the final and they had a good win over a strong St Catherine’s in the semi-final by two points,’ said Griffin. ‘We actually played them in the first group game and won by ten points to three but they have improved a lot since.’

Scorers

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh 0-3f; Michael P Keohane 0-2 (1f); Gary McCarthy, Roy O’Driscoll, Seán O’Donovan (1f) 0-1 each.

Goleen: Michael O’Reilly 0-5 (5f); Darren O’Donovan 0-2 (1f).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Niall O’Driscoll, Ciarán Dullea, Eddie O’Driscoll; Mark Kelly, Ronan McCarthy, Gary McCarthy; David White, Conor McCarthy; Michael Collins, Michael P. Keohane, Owen McCarthy; Padraig Healy, Roy O’Driscoll, Sean O’Donovan.

Subs: Sean White for O McCarthy (ht), Darragh McCarthy for M Collins (50).

Goleen: Ronan Kennedy; Eden Healy, Jack O’Driscoll, Michael Sheehan; Padraig Reidy, Eoghan Sheehan, Patrick Sheehan; Matthew Sheehan, Shane O’Leary; Patrick Scully, Daniel O’Driscoll, Jake Coughlan; Darren O’Donovan, Tadhg Cullinane, Michael O’Reilly.

Subs: Jason Nyhan for D O’Driscoll (inj, 45), D O’Driscoll for P Scully (52), John Cullinane for M O’Reilly (55).

Referee: Tommy Barry (Bantry Blues).