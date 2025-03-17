Sacred Heart target back-to-back titles

Clonakilty school excited about senior and junior cup final double-header

IN just their third year playing schools’ rugby, Sacred Heart Clonakilty are looking for their second Pinergy Munster Senior Girls’ Schools Cup success.

Standing in their way is St Annes’s Community College, Killaloe from Clare next Wednesday, 19th, in Virgin Media Park at 2pm.

The Clonakilty school beat Coláiste Mhuire Ennis in the semi-final by 34-7 while Killaloe received a walkover from Ursuline Thurles. What’s more, the school’s junior team will also attempt to defend their Munster crown on the same day against Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí after Clon beat Ennis.

Coach Jack Phelan is only in his first year with Sacred Heart and is looking forward to the challenge of attempting the double-double.

‘There is great excitement there, especially after our juniors won their semi-final. We are looking at a double header,’ the Sacred Heart teacher told The Southern Star.

‘The Ennis game (in senior) definitely tested us. They were always going to give us a bit of a fight but the way the team came together on the field, they carried really well, they fought for each other and we knew how important it was and how much it would mean to them to get back to the final again.’

Out of the team that started in the senior semi-final, ten out of 15 played a part in last year’s triumph. Not only are they used to winning the trophy but they have experience in the build-up, the stadium and playing in the big final itself.

‘The girls are well used to Virgin Media Park. Having that experience from last year will definitely drive them on. It will help us and they have no issues with playing on such a big stage. I think the magnitude of this year is a bit bigger. There is more pressure on us because of how successful last year was. They’ll be confident, but they know it will take an awful lot to try and replicate last year,’ Phelan explained.

St Annes may have got a bye into the decider, but would have been seen as front-runners for this competition.

‘They were the heavy-hitters in the competition before we entered and I suppose we are probably the two biggest names in the competition at present. St Annes will definitely have a strong squad, they’ll be us for this match,’ Clon’s coach said.

‘We are lucky that we have had more game-time and more opportunities. I think we will have that bit more experience of playing with each other and the girls are playing with the club week in week out.’

This is an exciting time for everyone involved in the school but also the whole community. The vast majority of the school team plays for Clonakilty RFC at club level, and the rugby club has been a massive help in their development.

‘There is a huge buzz around the school. Everyone is asking if they can go on the supporters buses. They are putting up bunting, flags and green and red everywhere. We are only relatively new to the competition and it is just another indication at how fantastic the rugby club has been,’ Phelan said.

‘The school is excited, the teachers are excited, students are excited and we are hoping for a big turnout to support us. You have first years there, looking at the senior role models and it encourages them to start rugby and play rugby.’

The Sacred Heart Clonakilty team includes Kate Burton (captain), Clodagh McCarthy, Allannah Ní Dhonnabhain, Maria O’Donovan, Jo McCaughey, Ella O’Sullivan, Rachel Twomey, Caoimhe McCarthy, Meghan Coakley, Emily Moloney, Sara O’Sullivan, Leona Arra, Emer Moroney, Amy Giles, Roxanne Llewellyn, Ciara O'Driscoll, Saoirse O'Sullivan, Niamh Hilliard, Charlotte McCabe, Elva McAuley, Julie Finn, Laura Sexton, Annabel Tapia, Chloe Galwey and Aideen O’Sullivan.