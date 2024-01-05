Ryan’s Rebels face Limerick in Munster Hurling League 

CORK hurlers begin their 2024 season with a home clash against All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster Hurling League this Sunday, January 7th, in Mallow (2pm). Pat Ryan’s men also play Clare in Group A, the counties clashing on January 14th as preparations crank up ahead of the national league throw-in.

On December 30th, Cork lost their grip of the Canon O’Brien Cup when they were beaten 1-24 to 1-23 by UCC at the Mardyke, Brian Hayes scoring the winner. There was West Cork interest in the UCC team as Randal Óg’s Sean Daly, an All-Ireland U20 winner last season, lined out in defence.

Check out Cork’s hurling fixtures over the coming months:

Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League – January 7th: Limerick v Cork, at Mallow (2pm); January 14th: Cork v Clare, at Páirc Uí Rinn (2pm)

Allianz National League Division 1A – February 4th: away v Clare, at Cusack Park, Ennis (1.45pm); February 10th: home v Kilkenny, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.30pm); February 25th: home v Waterford, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (3.45pm); March 10th: away v Offaly, at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore (1.15pm); March 17th: away v Wexford, at Chadwicks Wexford Park (1.45pm).

Munster GAA Hurling Championship – April 21st: away Waterford, at Walsh Park; April 28th: home v Clare, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh; May 11th: home v Limerick, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh; May 19th: away v Tipperary, at Semple Stadium.