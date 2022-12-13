Ryan begins Cork senior stint away to Kerry

BY MATTHEW HURLEY

NEW Cork manager Pat Ryan will make his competitive debut away to Kerry on Thursday January 5th in Group 2 of the 2023 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League. In Cork’s second game, they’ll host the All-Ireland champions Limerick on Thursday January 12th.

Sarsfields man Ryan came in after Kieran Kingston’s three-year stint came to an end. After winning two All-Ireland U20 titles in 2020 and 2021, Ryan comes in with great pedigree. He will be hoping to get the Rebels on the road to their first Liam McCarthy triumph since 2005.

The last group game sees Limerick host Kerry on January 17th.

Meanwhile in Group 1, Liam Cahill’s first competitive game as Tipperary senior hurling will be against his old team Waterford, now managed by Davy Fitzgerald, on Tuesday January 3rd. Clare are the other county in this group. The Final is scheduled for Sunday January 22nd and all games will be shown live, either via Munster GAA TV or TG4. The launch of the competition took place on December 12th at Co-Op Superstores in Raheen, county Limerick which is the flagship store in Dairygold’s retail network, in the presence of players and management team members from the participating counties.

GROUPS

Group 1: Waterford, Tipperary, Clare.

Group 2: Kerry, Cork, Limerick.

FIXTURE SCHEDULE

Group 1: Waterford v Tipperary, Tuesday January 3rd at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan; Tipperary v Clare, Sunday January 8th at 1.30pm in MacDonagh Park Nenagh; Clare v Waterford, Sunday January 15th at 2pm in Sixmilebridge.

Group 2: Kerry v Cork, Thursday January 5th at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee; Cork v Limerick, Sunday January 15th at 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn; Limerick v Kerry, Tuesday January 17th at 7pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale.

Final: Sunday January 22nd at 2pm.