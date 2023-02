ROSSCARBERY Rowing Club’s application to host the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships 2023 at the National Rowing Centre in Farran Woods was approved recently.

Club delegates at the annual Rowing Ireland coastal meeting in Portlaoise voted unanimously in favour of the proposal.

The regatta will take place over the weekend of August 19th and 20th next.

This is a major undertaking for the club, which is based at the Lagoon in Rosscarbery and operates a new training centre in nearby Reenascreena.