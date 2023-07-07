Rosscarbery club excited by challenge of hosting the 2023 Irish Coastal Rowing Championships

ROSSCARBERY Rowing Club is hosting the 2023 Irish Coastal Rowing Championships at the National Rowing Centre in Farran Woods in August.

At the launch of the big event on Saturday night in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery club captain Tony Mannix said that this is a major undertaking for the club but one that they are very much looking forward to.

He pointed out that the national championships are the high point of the rowing season. Mannix said that a relatively small club such as Rosscarbery can run this major event because the Rowing Ireland coastal committee has developed a planning template which they can follow.

To follow this blueprint, Mannix said a dedicated committee has been put in place. He introduced its members and announced that Shane Russell of the Whitegate club will act as regatta director for the national championships.

Russell congratulated the Rosscarbery club on taking on this major project. He said that they had a hard act to follow, after the hugely successful championships held in Schull last August, but he is confident that the club has a strong committee in place to run the event. Russell outlined that the National Rowing Centre in Farran Woods is known throughout Ireland as the home of Irish rowing with its state-of-the-art compound.

Rosscarbery club chairman Gavin Fox extended an invitation to the coastal rowing community of Ireland to come to the championships on August 19th and 20th. He concluded proceedings by thanking the sponsors who have come on board and thanked the Celtic Ross Hotel for hosting the launch.