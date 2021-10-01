Rosscarbery bounce back, Valley Rovers into semi-finals

A POSITIVE weekend for West Cork ladies football saw Rosscarbery and Valley Rovers record crucial wins in the Cork LGFA intermediate football championship.

Ross suffered a disappointing opening round defeat to Araglen Desmond Buí so had little margin for error when facing Bantry Blues in Cork IFC Group 2 last Sunday. The latter struggled in the opening period due to the difficult weather conditions. In contrast, Rosscarbery utilised a strong wind and built a commanding first-half lead.

Laura MacMahon set the tone with a brace of goals. Ciara O’Rourke raised a third green flag with Fiona O’Callaghan (0-2) and Tara Maguire (0-1) also on the scoreboard. Maguire added to her team’s total shortly after the resumption before Megan McSweeney pulled a goal back for the Blues. Tara Maguire struck another point prior to Ellen O’Hea putting the result beyond doubt with Rosscarbery’s fourth goal.

The remainder of the championship tie saw Megan Hayes and Orla Tobin complete the winners’ total before Sarah Bishop netted a late consolation goal for Bantry. It finished 4-7 to 2-0 in Ross’s favour. Bantry Blues head into their final group game away to Araglen Desmonds Buí requiring a victory to draw level alongside their Group 2 opponents.

Valley Rovers secured their place in this year’s Cork LGFA IFC semi-finals courtesy of a big win away to Donoughmore last weekend. A repeat of the 2019 JAFC final saw Valleys defeat Donoughmore 7-11 to 1-7 and join Glanmire at the top of Group 1. Daire Kiely, Lucy Callanan, Michelle O’Regan, Kate Wall, Orla O’Sullivan were amongst the goals for an impressive Valley’s side. Rovers and Glanmire meet next weekend with both teams already through to the last four.

Castlehaven and Dohenys remain joint-top of the Cork LGFA JAFC table following each club’s second consecutive county championship victories last weekend. Dohenys travelled to Douglas and registered a 3-7 to 0-6 win. Katy O’Regan, Ruth Collins, Mags Collins and Aprille Duggan starred for the Dunmanway club with Noelle O’Mahony (1-3), Laurie Hayes (1-1), Mairead Crowley (0-4), Martina Collins (0-2), Kathy O’Regan and Mags Collins (0-1 each) providing the scores.

Castlehaven continued their rise up the junior ranks with a second JAFC win, this time at home to Abhainn Dalla in Moneyvollahane. In atrocious weather conditions Castlehaven come out on top 7-16 to 2-5. Grainne O’Sullivan top scored for the winners with 4-3 while Mairead O’Driscoll (1-7), Katie Cronin (1-3), Eilish Bohane (1-2) and Alice O’Driscoll (0-1) also contributed.

O’Donovan Rossa lost a nail-biter, 2-10 to 3-5, away to Midleton in the junior B county championship on Sunday. The Skibbereen club meet Bishopstown in their final group fixture and require a victory to solidify a semi-final berth.

Tadgh Mac Carthaigh remain firmly in the hunt for this year’s Cork LGFA junior C championship following their second win in as many games. The West Cork side accounted for Erin’s Own 3-12 to 1-12 with Maureen Keating (2-8), Jennifer Collins (0-2), Rachel Leonard and Kate McCarthy (0-1 each) providing the scores.

Bandon beat Passage 2-14 to 1-6 to continue their positive start in this year’s junior E championship. Anna Daly and Aisling O’Connor netted the goals for the West Cork side.