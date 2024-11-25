Rossas roll back the years to celebrate the heroes of 2004 county junior B hurling final win

O’DONOVAN Rossa celebrated in style the 20th anniversary of winning its first-ever adult hurling county title.

On November 14th, 2004, captain Flor Crowley climbed the steps of Páirc Uí Chaoimh to collect the junior B cup in front of a huge Skibbereen following. Recently, 25 players from that 2004 panel, as well as the entire management team, reunited to celebrate that ground-breaking season.

2004’s success came on the back of a number of years of hurt. Skibb had lost three West Cork finals in six years; in 1997 to St Oliver Plunkett’s, in 2000 to Randal Óg and a heartbreaking defeat to St Colum’s in 2003. However, watching Colum’s go on to win the county that year and with other West Cork teams like Randals winning in 2000 and Plunkett’s winning in 2002 showed the Skibb lads how close they really were.

2004 began with the introduction of an outside manager, Gabriel O’Sullivan from Innishannon, brother of famed Cork hurler Brendan O’Sullivan. He joined the ever-present John O'Driscoll and Kieran ‘Rabbit’ Walsh in a year none of them would ever forget. Early wins in the West Cork championship against St Mary’s and St James brought the Skibbereen team to a fourth West Cork final since 1997. This time they weren’t going to be denied. After a titanic battle in Rossmore, Skibb finally triumphed over Dohenys, 2-12 to 0-13.

‘To be honest, that match was the highlight of the year for me,’ says selector Kieran Walsh. ‘Having lost three in the previous few years, just to win that match was good enough for me. Everything else was a bonus.’

And on the Rossas marched. A good win over Ballinacurra in the quarter-final and a real nail-biting win against Churchtown in the semi-final meant all roads led to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on that November day. Here, Skibb gave one of their best displays of the season to overpower Lismire 3-17 to 1-7. Having lost three county finals in the 1930s, O’Donovan Rossa hurlers had finally reached the Promised Land.

Last week, they held a very special evening to remember that magical season. The players and management were all presented with a special 20th anniversary programme and the crowd enjoyed a display of photos and match reports from the year. MC for the night Noel Kearney interviewed members of the management team and a selection of players. Many stories and laughs were shared with a wonderful group of family and friends.

The final words went to one of O'Donovan Rossa’s finest ever hurlers and 2004 captain Flor Crowley.

‘2004 was a special year and one that we will never forget. Having almost the entire panel here tonight is testament to that. But there’s life in a few of us yet – and maybe one more county.’