Rossas book their spot in All-Ireland football final!

O’Donovan Rossa 2-12

Gusserane (Wexford) 0-6

BY ANTHONY NEWMAN

O’Donovan Rossa qualified for the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship final after a deserved win over Gusserane in Skibbereen.

This was always going to be a tough challenge for Gusserane coming to West Cork and when they conceded a goal after 12 minutes they were in trouble as the home side took control.

They weren’t helped either when they lost Aisling Murphy to a straight red card in the second half and a minute later Aisling Ryan followed her into the sin-bin.

But even with those two on O’Donovan Rossa never looked like losing, inspired by their Cork senior player Laura O’Mahony, along with Éabha O’Donovan, Emer McCarthy and Allie Tobin.

The home side were in front after just 30 seconds when O’Mahony set up Emma Hurley to score. Fionnuala O’Driscoll added a second and with just four minutes gone they were 0-3 to no score up, with Kate O’Connell getting their third.

The first real chance for Gusserane came after eight minutes, with Christine Fitzgerald denying Shauna Hackett a goal.

O’Donovan and Aoife Cullen exchanged points, before O’Donovan Rossa raised a green flag.

O’Connell and Kate O’Donovan combined to play Triona Murphy in and she gave Lauren Roche no chance of saving.

Abby Whitty and Éabha O’Donovan pointed for their respective sides, to make it 1-5 to 0-3 after 20 minutes.

Éabha and Kate O’Donovan, along with O’Driscoll all pointed for the Cork side as they were now dominating all over the pitch.

With the last kick of the half Fiona Ryan scored from a free to see O’Donovan Rossa lead by 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

Two from Éabha O’Donovan increased their lead, before Ryan hit back for Gusserane. With 42 minutes gone Gusserane were down to 14 when Aisling Murphy received a straight red card after a tackle on Emer McCarthy.

A minute later and they were down to 13 when Aisling Ryan was sin-binned for 10 minutes. Cullen pointed form a free for them in the 44th minute and this proved to be their last score.

O’Donovan Rossa finished the game strongly with O’Mahony pointing and their second goal from O’Driscoll saw them run out comfortable winners.

Scorers - O’Donovan Rossa: F O’Driscoll 1-2, T Murphy 1-0, E O’Donovan 0-6 (2f), E Hurley, K O’Connell, K O’Donovan, L O’Mahony 0-1 each. Gusserane: F Ryan 0-3 (2f), A Cullen 0-2 (2f), A Whitty 0-1.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: C Fitzgerald; M Donnellan, E McCarthy, A Tobin; F Leonard, S Hurley, L Harte; L O’Mahony, T Murphy; J Beechinor, E Hurley, K O’Connell; E O’Donovan, K O’Donovan, F O’Driscoll. Subs: A Whooley for M Donnellan (37), A O’Driscoll for J Beechinor (48), A Bohane for L Harte (55), A McCarthy for F O’Driscoll (56), E Fitzgerald for L O’Mahony (60).

GUSSERANE: L Roche; E Rossiter, A Power, A Breen; K Whelan, S Kehoe, S Whitty; Aisling Ryan, Aoife Ryan; C Ryan, A Cullen, A Whitty; F Ryan, A Murphy, S Hackett. Subs: L Dillon for A Whitty (48), K Somers for C Ryan (55), A Dillon for F Ryan (58).

Referee: Ciaran Groome (Offaly).