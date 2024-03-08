Sport

Ronayne: Ciara O’Sullivan has given Cork football incredible service

March 8th, 2024 12:13 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Ciara O'Sullivan.

CORK football great Ciara O’Sullivan has hung up her inter-county boots.

The eight-time All-Ireland senior winner has confirmed to The Southern Star that she has called time on her inter-county career after 16 seasons at the top level.

Cork boss Shane Ronayne also confirmed the news to The Southern Star: ‘I wouldn't expect to see Ciara back this season. Her time is done, that’s unfortunate. I think there was more in her, but she owes Cork nothing. She has given Cork incredible service. You have to respect her decision, she has been playing senior inter-county football since she was 16 years of age.’

Mourneabbey legend O’Sullivan also won five All-Stars during a glittering career, and her inter-county retirement is a blow to Cork who had been hoping the classy forward would return for this year's championship.

