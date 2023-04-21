Robert Cronin’s career will take step forward in Donington

ROBERT Cronin’s motor racing career is set to take off in Donington Park this weekend, not far from East Midlands Airport.

As previously revealed in The Southern Star, the Ballylickey teenager will make his debut in the Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB.

As part of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid, the new championship is a feeder series for the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, which enters its 21st season and continues to be the fastest single marque GT racing championship in Britain.

‘I have done some testing with the team [Team Parker Racing], including some in Donington Park,’ he says, ‘but it was on the international circuit, the races this weekend are on the national circuit.

‘It will be a whole new experience for sure, it’s a case of learning and getting accustomed to everything.’

In the past and on their respective journeys up the motorsport ladder, Donington Park has proved a happy stomping ground for the likes of Ballygurteen’s Michael Keohane and Ovens driver Matt Griffin, who was involved in securing the deal that sees Cronin (18) opting to race with the Leicestershire-based Team Parker Racing outfit. Keohane Readymix are one of Robert’s sponsors.

Each of the six rounds will involve three races – one on Saturday and two on Sunday as the series runs alongside the popular British Touring Car Championship. The opening round in Donington Park is on the national circuit (3.149 miles) with qualifying on Saturday morning at 11.05am. The first of the three races starts at 3.05pm. The two races on Sunday are at 10.05am and 3.20pm respectively.