ROAD BOWLING: Carbery results

County Championships

Marsh Road: Donal O’Riordan defeated Wayne Parkes, almost a bowl, for €11,600.

Ballinacarriga: Girls’ U18 County quarter-final, Ellen Sexton (South West) defeated Niamh O’Sullivan (Carbery), last shot.

The Pike: Vintage: Pat Joe Connolly defeated Pat McCarthy, last shot.

Carbery Championships

Leap: Novice C final, Gavin Crowley defeated Brendan O’Driscoll, last shot, for €3,400.

Marsh Road: Girls’ U12, quarter-finals, Ciara Harrington won from Leah Limrick; Rosin O’Sullivan won from Aoife McCarthy; Semi-finals, Saoirse O’Neill won from Rosin O’Sullivan; Lauren McCarthy won from Ciara Harrington.

Reenascreena: Novice D semi-final, Darren O’Brien defeated Cian Bowen, last shot, for €2,000.

Ballydehob: Novice B final, Danny Coughlan defeated Shane McCarthy, one bowl.

Club

Rosscarbery: Novice B tournament, Declan O’Donovan defeated Mark Shannon, last shot, for €2,940; Sidney Shannon defeated Brian Hurley, one bowl, for €3,400.

Leap: Denis Murphy defeated Gavin Harrington, one bowl, for €3,000.

Ballydehob: Finbarr Coughlan defeated Joe O’Brien, one bowl, for €1,200.

Marsh Road: Anthony Lynch defeated Brian Horgan, last shot, for €5,300.

The Pike: Sean O’Neill defeated Donal O’Sullivan, two bowls, for €340.

Timoleague: Richie Lawton defeated Ger Shanahan, last shot, for €600.

Lyre: Novice 2 tournament final for the Paddy O’Donovan Cup: Matthew Broderick defeated Gavin Harrington, two bowls, for €5,300; Doubles, Alan Brickley/Eoin Murray defeated Darren Burns/John Connolly, last shot, for €3,400; Tadg O’Driscoll defeated Ger Shanahan, last shot, for €600; Alan Murphy defeated Noel O’Driscoll, one bowl, for €1,300.

Grange: Tournament semi-final; David Hubbard defeated Alex O’Donovan, last shot, for €1,800; return, Stephen Spillane defeated Darren Harrington, one bowl, for €1,600; Michéal O’Céallacháin defeated Mick Murphy, one bowl, for €1,100.

Shannonvale: Noel Phair Cup final, Arthur McDonagh defeated Patrick Flood, last shot; Darren Harrington defeated Ryan Buckley, two bowls, for €1,300; Dylan O’Connor defeated Ryan Buckley, last shot, for €2,200.

Ardcahan: Paul Kingston defeated David Horgan, last shot, for €3,000; Sam Kingston defeated Danny O’Donovan, last shot, for €2,840.

Newcestown: Padraigh Scanlon defeated Declan O’Donovan, last shot, for €1,500.

Beal na mBlath: David Desmond defeated Sean Nyhan, one bowl, for €2,200.

Templemartin: John O’Donoghue/Patrick O’Brien defeated Johnny O’Driscoll/Finbarr Coomey (Jun), last shot for €2,400.