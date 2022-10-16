Riverside hold their nerve to advance in U12 National Cup

WEST Cork Schoolgirls League clubs experienced contrasting fortunes in last weekend’s SFAI National Cups.

On Sunday, Castlelack travelled to Cork Schoolgirls League side Springfield Ramblers in the opening round of the U16 Schoolgirls National Cup.

A cracking tie ensued and produced ten goals before Springfield emerged 6-4 winners. A battling Castlelack had Ally McGrath (2), Louise O’Sullivan and Emily McGrath on the scoresheet. Ally McGrath, Rebecca Sheehan, Suzie Murphy, Emily McGrath and Kara McCarthy were the pick of the West Cork club’s top performers. In the same competition, Drinagh Rangers hosted Carrigaline United at Canon Crowley Park. Despite a gallant effort, Drinagh lost 2-1 with Carmel Coakley scoring for the home team. Katie Coakley, Aoife Collins, Emma Hurley and Eiba Medina stood out for Rangers.

Riverside Athletic defeated fellow SuperValu West Cork Schoolgirls League rivals Castlelack on penalties to reach the SFAI U12 Schoolgirls National Cup second round. An entertaining tie ended 1-1 after normal and extra-time resulting in a penalty shootout. Riverside emerged 3-2 winners on penalties to earn a home tie against either Mallow United or Macroom.

Annabella McCarthy netted Riverside’s goal with Saoirse O’Donovan on target for Castlelack. Best for the winners included Annabella McCarthy, Alison Kelleher, Ella Hilliard and Clodagh O’Driscoll. Eila O’Neill, Charlie May Lordan, Katelyn Desmond and Robyn Lynch played superbly for Castlelack.

Riverside Athletic will take on Drinagh Rangers in this season’s SuperValu U14 Schoolgirls Cup final.

The Carbery Park club travelled to Kilgoban Celtic last Sunday and recorded a 5-1 semi-final victory to book their place in the U14 Cup decider.

Emma Healy scored for Kilgoban but Emer O’Dell’s brace along with additional Ellie McSweeney, Iona Murray and Saoirse O’Sullivan goals sent Riverside through. Niamh Healy, Michaela O’Sullivan, Lauren O’Connell and Maggie O’Donoghue were in fine form for the visitors on a day Emer O’Dell, Saoirse O’Sullivan, Erin McCarthy and Ellie McSweeney starred for Athletic.

Newly-crowned SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Premier League champions Kilgoban Celtic and Sullane’s scheduled fixture had to be postponed last Saturday. Drinagh Rangers missed an opportunity to move three points clear atop the SuperValu U14 Schoolgirls Premier League when the Canon Crowley Park club’s game away to Skibbereen was also postponed.

Inter Clonakilty continued their undefeated season with a 5-4 SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Cup victory over Ardfield at the Showgrounds on Sunday. Daniel Whelton (3) and Luke O’Neill scored for Ardfield but four Ethan O’Donovan strikes and an additional Logan Leahy effort kept Inter on track for a possible U12 Premier League and Cup double. Castlelack Celtic will be Inter’s opponents in the U12 Cup semi-finals. Whoever wins that encounter will face either Skibbereen or Sullane in the final.

Togher Celtic recorded their fourth U15 Schoolboys Premier League victory of the season thanks to a 5-1 triumph at Kilgoban Celtic last Sunday. Euan Lehane (2), Daniel O’Sullivan (2) and Conor Horgan scored for Celtic who moved up to fourth place in the league table. Shane O’Sullivan, Calum Murray, Ryan O’Leary and Brian O’Sullivan were the pick of Togher’s best performers.