Rising star Niamh Cotter captains Cork City in Premier Division clash

THE latest evidence of Niamh Cotter’s importance to Cork City Women’s FC has arrived – the Bandon teenager was named team captain for their final Premier Division match of the season.

The rising Bandon soccer star has become a key figure for City since she made her debut for the first team in March 2023.

Since then, the 18-year-old has played 39 games for City, including 22 this season. Cotter started all 22 games she was available for, including 17 in the league, and missed only four matches through injury.

The highly-rated defender was also named on the League of Ireland’s Women’s Premier Division Team of the Week THREE times this season, and was one of the stand-out performers for Cork City.

While the final league game against Sligo Rovers ended in a 2-1 loss, it's a game that captain Cotter will never forget. City finished the season in ninth place, just behind Bohemians and Treaty United, with the Coláiste na Toirbhirte Leaving Cert emerging as the rock in their defence. She told the Star in May just how much she enjoys playing centre back.

‘I have played a couple of games at six, but I feel way more comfortable at centre back; I love defending and making tackles. The aggressiveness and physicality is something I really like,’ Cotter said.

‘I like facing the play and being able to see the whole pitch. The aggressiveness and physicality is something I really like as well.’

The hope now is Cotter’s impressive season could lead to a call-up to the Republic of Ireland U19s. Watch this space.