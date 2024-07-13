Niamh Cotter named on Team of the Week for a third time

NIAMH Cotter received an early birthday present this week – the Bandon teen was named on the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Week for the THIRD time this season.

The Bandon teen, who turns 18 next Monday, has been a rock in the Cork City Women’s FC defence all season and was one of the standout players in their 1-0 away win against reigning champions Peamount in Dublin on Saturday.

This was a head-turning result for a City side that now sits seventh in the table, and to keep a clean sheet against a Peamount team that boasts a number of Irish internationals was a key reason in this victory.

For Niamh, her season just gets better and better – she has started all 11 league matches and all three league cup games and is the only Cork City player to start all 14 games this season.

Next up is a clash with Bohemians this Saturday night, live on TG4 at 7.35pm.