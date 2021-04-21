Sport

Ricken and Corkery to offer advice on supporting the return of underage GAA activity

April 21st, 2021 10:54 AM

By Southern Star Team

Keith Ricken guided Cork to the 2019 All-Ireland U20 football title.

AN IMPORTANT webinar aimed at aiding players, coaches and parents with practical advice on supporting the return of underage GAA activity will take place this Friday night, April 23rd (8pm-8.45pm).

Ahead of the return of underage GAA activity next week, Cork U20 football manager Keith Ricken and selector Barry Corkery will both speak at this webinar on the ‘Importance of Return to Sport’.

Ricken has worked as a GAA Development Officer in CIT for the last 20 years. He has huge experience as a club coach, most notably with his own club St Vincent’s, and has coached hurling and football at all levels. He is also recognised by many for the assistance he gives to players off the field and will be sharing some of this advice to players and parents in this webinar. He will also provide practical tips around personal development.

Corkery, who worked with the Cork minor football All-Ireland winning team of 2019, is currently a Cork U20 football selector. He is a member of the Eire Óg club and is a mental health therapist by profession. He will offer practical tips around having a positive mindset and having clear goals in life and sport.

To register for the event, complete the following link with contact details: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZFha2uRfa6FrFDMS2QXPvr4L6WLDFzxpDNDhD6J1N8f8kNg/viewform?usp=sf_link

