Rhyds shows plenty of Panache in Dunmanway

BY TIM KELLEHER

FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD Rhyds Panache continues to produce top-drawer performances and notched up yet another win at Dunmanway.

The veteran pacer was sent to the front at the start and was never in any danger, eventually winning by a cosy four lengths with Fionn O’Reilly in the driving seat.

‘He has been a great servant to us and, to be honest, this year he seems better than ever. Fionn gets a great buzz out of driving him,’ winning owner Chris O’Reilly said.

Empereur Souverain continues to shine for Niall Forbes and landed the Grade F & E Trot. Forbes sent his charge to the front from the start, never saw a rival and won by a comfortable 11 lengths. The winner has been a model of consistency for Leap-based Forbes.

The top-grade pace was a competitive eight-runner affair with Imperial Attitude and Supreme Sunshine well supported in the market. Both market leaders were away quickly along with Biggins and Get Me Out Of Here. Supreme Sunshine was in front heading out on the final circuit with the cavalry closing in but Supreme Sunshine was too strong for the fast-finishing Biggins and Benny Camden.

‘Oisin (Quill, the winning driver) knows her as well as myself and gave her a great drive,’ said winning owner John Boyle.

The top-grade trot was a handicap with Duc D'Arry on a 60-yard trail and arch rival Comete Des Landes trailing the gate 80 yards. Brutenor was first away and was unchallenged for the opening lap. After Duccio went off stride Brutenor was left five lengths clear going out on the final lap. Duc D'Arry was closing but went off stride, losing his chance. Brutenor and Patrick Hill were not for stopping and ran out a four-length winner from BiBi Dairpet.

Pan Cam Dynasty broke his maiden tag in the opening Grade G & G1 Pace. Moorside Jason, Said to Be Sweet and Ceiron Jack all had led in this but Luke Kelleher was oozing in confidence on Pan Cam Dynasty and was produced in the final 100 metres to haul back Ceiron Jack.