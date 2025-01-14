Rebels must make home form count in Division 2

MATTHEW HURLEY ranks Cork’s Allianz Football League Division 2 games

Meath in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday, January 25th, at 5pm

John Cleary’s side will be hoping there won’t be a repeat of their clash against the Royals in 2023 when they lost 3-14 to 0-19 at home on the first day of that league season. Steven Sherlock scored 0-14 that day, but he’s not involved in the upcoming season. The Rebels have lost five of their last seven opening league games, the only exceptions being a draw with Fermanagh in 2019 and a win against Offaly in 2020. The latter being in Division 3. RATING: 3

Down in Páirc Esler, Newry, Sunday, February 2nd, at 1pm

This looks like the toughest game of the league campaign for the Rebels. This is a Down team that is coming off the back of a Tailteann Cup winning campaign and only lost to All-Ireland champions Armagh by a last-minute point in the 2024 Ulster SFC semi-final. The buy-in the Mournemen have from top club side Kilcoo, which wasn’t evident in some seasons, strengthens their hand. RATING: 5

Westmeath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday, February 15th, at 5pm

This is a game Cork have to win if they have any aspirations of getting promoted. Westmeath did win Division 3 en route to promotion in 2024 but the Leinster side lost all four of their subsequent championship games, one of those being against Division 4 side Wicklow. They did drive both Galway and Derry close in the championship so this won’t be a walk in the park but at home, Cork should be winning. RATING: 1

Monaghan in St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, Sunday, February 23rd, at 1.30pm

Perhaps, this would have seemed a more difficult encounter at the start of last season. However, Monaghan have only won two of their last 12 competitive games, only beating Dublin last January and Meath in the championship. They still do have good players that Cork need to watch though, such as the evergreen Conor McManus and All-Star from 2023, Conor McCarthy. RATING: 4

Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday, March 1st, at 7pm

Cork did beat the Rossies at home in the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final of 2023 (1-14 to 0-16) but make no mistake about it, this is a good Roscommon team. The Connacht side reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals last season and they still have 2023 All-Star Enda Smith leading the charge. It could be a decisive game in terms of the top of the table. RATING: 4

Louth in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Sunday, March 16th, at 2pm

Here we go, again. The Rebels’ old nemesis. Cork played Louth twice in 2024, lost both times. One of those was an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in Inniskeen, 1-9 to 1-8. Cork last played the Leinster side at home in the 2022 championship, winning 2-12 to 2-8 so maybe home comforts might do the trick. Added to that, the new rules won’t allow 15 men behind the ball so it’ll be interesting to see how Louth adapts. RATING: 3

Cavan in Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan, Sunday, March 23rd, at 1.30pm

Another opponent Cork fell short against in 2024, 0-17 to 0-16, and this is a banana skin. Cavan wouldn’t have as many standout players as other Ulster outfits but they are well drilled and finished third in Division 2 last campaign. A major shot in the arm for Cavan is the returning Paddy Lynch, who missed the majority of a championship the Ulster team struggled in. Lynch scored 0-9 against Cork in the aforementioned game. A tough game to finish off the campaign. RATING: 4

(RATINGS: 5, very difficult; 4, hard; 3, moderate; 2, manageable; 1, winnable)