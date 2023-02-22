Ready, steady, walk! Garnish prepare for fundraiser

GARNISH GAA Club and Castletownbere Community Hospital are joining forces for a unique fundraiser this month.

In February 2021 a 24-hour walkathon was held at Garnish’s club grounds in Cahermore, with the funds raised split between the club and the hospital – and a similar fundraiser will take place on Saturday, February 25th, running into Sunday, 26th.

‘We are keen to instill an ethos of philanthropy and community engagement in our players,’ noted Rory O’Driscoll, Garnish GAA PRO and one the chief organiser of this year’s fundraiser. The event will kick off at 1pm on Saturday, 25th, with an open invitation for club members and the wider community to walk the club grounds every hour.

The walking will go on through the night and be followed with a walk from the hospital in Castletownbere to the pitch in Cahermore on the morning of Sunday, 26th.

‘Some of our hospital staff and the Garnish club members intend to leave the hospital with an entourage at 10.30am,’ said Maureen O’Neill, Matron of Castletownbere Community Hospital, ‘and anyone who wants to join the walk is more than welcome.’

Anyone, including individuals and businesses, can donate directly at the Garnish GAA website or on the club’s iDonate page. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated and will massively aid both the hospital and the Garnish club.