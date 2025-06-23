Rath National School's young soccer stars create lifelong memories at the Aviva

RATH National School’s young soccer stars created lifelong memories at the FAI Schools Primary 5s soccer finals held in the Aviva Stadium.

The West Cork school won county and provincial titles to reach the concluding round of a nationwide competition in which over 2000 national schools, 5500 teams and 44,000 participants battled it out for a place in the finals.

Walking out onto the hallowed Aviva Stadium pitch in front of their families and supporters was one of the many highlights for Rath National School’s young guns, who played three games.

Coach John Garrett travelled to Dublin from the University of Limerick where his son, Fiachra, was representing the West Cork Academy at the 2025 SFAI Kennedy Cup. Shane Hallihane, a past pupil of Rath NS and current Skibbereen CS transition year student, also travelled as a coach, along with school principal Maura Collins.

‘Our fundraising helped contribute to the cost of a supporters bus containing 55 pupils and four teachers that left Rath at 6am,’ Maura Collins told The Southern Star.

‘Many parents and family members also made the trip. We had drums, hooters, red and white flags, all adding to a brilliant atmosphere.

‘Thanks to fundraising, and generous sponsorship, the players were able to stay in a hotel the night before. What an amazing experience it was for the lads, their families, and the whole school. One they will remember for years to come.’

Former Cork City FC stalwart Alan Bennett was Rath NS’s appointed FAI coordinator on the day. Bennett gave the West Cork players a tour of the stadium including its dressing rooms, plunge pools and physio rooms before the action got underway.

Rath’s Senan Whooley scored twice in his side’s opening game but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-2 loss to Leinster champions Gaelscoil Uí Chéadaigh NS from Wicklow.

Game two proved equally close with Glanduff NS (Roscommon) netting a last-minute winner to edge the result 3-2. Kingsley Crosby and Paddy Sheehy scored for Rath.

The West Cork school’s final outing was a 0-0 draw with St Mary’s (Monaghan), a result that secured a commendable third-place category finish.

‘As a new coach, I was lucky to have such a talented and motivated group of boys who always pushed themselves to their highest potential,’ Shane Hallihane said.

‘The way they played all year made me so proud. Our players performed to a very high standard by moving the ball at pace and playing as a team on such a great surface.

‘This year’s Primary 5s was a big success. Rath NS learned so much, scored three goals from corners, and were unlucky not to have another few at the Aviva Stadium. It was a lifelong experience for the boys. Who knows, some of those lads might fulfill the dream of playing on the lovely surface at the Aviva Stadium again sometime in the future.’

The Rath National School Primary 5s squad included Tadhg Ronan, Senan Whooley, Kingsley Crosby, Ben Pitton Brady, Paddy Sheehy (captain), Fionn Daly, Theo Best and Jesse Best.