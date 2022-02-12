Randal Óg through to Munster junior B football semi-final

RANDAL Óg’s first foray into the provincial championship arena was a successful one after they powered to an emphatic 2-17 to 1-1 win against Clare champions Parteen in the quarter-final of the Munster Junior B football championship in Knockaderry GAA grounds in Limerick.

Randal Óg was one of the success stories of the 2021 GAA year as the club won two county junior B football titles, and now they fly the West Cork and Cork flags in the Munster series.

In their provincial championship debut, Randals made the most of a strong south-westerly wind in the first half. Peter Collins got the opening score with a point from a free in the second minute. Overall, Randal Óg were dominant in the first period with scores from Kevin Dullea, Cian O’Neill (0-2), Donnacha Collins (0-2), Peter Collins again, Sean Daly (0-6) and a super goal from Cathal Duggan.

Parteen got their only score of the half, a goal, around the 20th minute mark. Barry O’Driscoll had the last point just before half time, as Randals were in total command, leading 1-14 to 1-0.

Playing against the wind in the second half, Randal Óg still held their own. It was a low-scoring half. Sean Daly got the third goal of the game after 16 minutes. Parteen had a few goal chances late in the game but an alert Sam Kingston, who had come on for an injured Ciarán Murray, prevented these.

Sean Daly, Peter Collins and Padraig Duggan stretched Randals’ lead with three points late in the half and next up for the Ballinacarriga men is a Munster semi-final against Kerry side Moyvane later this month.

Randal Óg: Ciarán Murray; Eoin Murray, Seamus Crowley, Ian Crowley; Padraig Duggan, Shane Patterson, Cian O’Neill; Donnacha Collins, Peter Collins; Kevin Dullea, Cathal Duggan, Seadhna Crowley; Barry O’Driscoll, Conor O’Neill, Sean Daly. Subs: Sam Kingston, Stephen Crowley, Padraig Galvin, Martin Murphy, David Collins.