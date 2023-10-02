Quigley’s goal fires Éire Óg footballers to Inniscarra clash

Éire Óg 1-9

Kilmichael 0-6

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

THE semi-final line-up for the Ross Oil Mid Cork JAFC semi-finals was completed as Éire Óg defeated Kilmichael at a sodden Kilmurry.

In miserable conditions, the teams endeavoured to give of their best in a sporting contest and the Ovens side prevailed to set up a meeting with Inniscarra.

The first half was even. Eleven minutes had elapsed before Brendan Cotter opened the scoring for Inniscarra, who had the wind, though Daniel Healy soon had Éire Óg level.

Liam Sheehan then kicked Éire Óg into the lead from a free but it was all square once again in the 20th minute when Alan McCarthy had a Kilmichael point.

Kilmichael finished the half well. Chris O’Connell pointed a free in the 27th minute, Liam Sheehan did likewise for the Ovens side in reply but Conor Cotter put Kilmichael into an interval lead with a point in added time, 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Éire Óg introduced All-Ireland winner Ciarán Sheehan at full-forward for the second half and moved Liam Sheehan to midfield, where he made a major contribution. The winners also brought in Colm Quigley at corner-forward and he had the sides level within a minute of the restart.

Another great Éire Óg stalwart, Kevin Hallissey, saw his shot for goal come back off the post and Brendan Cotter put Kilmichael back in front in the 36th minute with a superb point. Éire Óg were getting on top and after two wides, got back on level terms when Liam Sheehan pointed a free in the 42nd minute.

Two minutes later came a decisive moment in the proceedings when Colm Quigley fired in a shot which Shane Masters in the Kilmichael goal blocked but the ball spilled backwards out of his hands before being recovered and the umpires had no hesitation in deciding that the ball had crossed the goal line.

Éire Óg now led by 1-5 to 0-5 and were playing with increasing confidence. Points from Michael Murphy, Colm Quigley and Liam Sheehan had them six points clear by 48 and the eventual outcome was now certain. Chris O’Connell had a point from a Kilmichael free but Éire Óg finished the scoring with another point from Dan Healy.

Scorers

Éire Óg: Colm Quigley 1-2; Liam Sheehan 0-4f; Daniel Healy 0-2; Michael Murphy 0-1.

Kilmichael: Brendan Cotter, Chris O’Connell (2f) 0-2 each; Alan McCarthy, Conor Cotter 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: Éoin Kelleher; Chulainn Malone, Matt Brady, Adam McCarthy; Cathal Mullins, Denny Murphy, Kevin Cooper; Michael Murphy, Oisín O’Shea; Fintan O’Leary, Kevin Hallissey, David Kirwan; Fintan Brennan, Liam Sheehan, Daniel Healy.

Subs: Colm Quigley for O’Leary, Ciarán Sheehan for Kirwan (both half-time), David Sheahan for Brennan (56), Phil O’Sullivan for Healy (59).

Kilmichael: Shane Masters; Ger Murphy, Eoghan Murphy, Finbarr Buckley; Ronan Murphy, Kevin Murphy, Brendan Cotter; Cathal Foley, Finbarr Dromey; Andrew Kelleher, Conor Cotter, Chris O’Connell; Alan McCarthy, Peter Kelleher, Shane Foley.

Subs: Danny Horgan for Andrew Kelleher (58), Daniel Cotter for McCarthy (59).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).