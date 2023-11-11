Q&A: Skibb footballer Laura O'Mahony answers the questions that really matter!

Ahead of Saturday's Munster junior football final against Clounmacon/Moyvane in Mallow, O'Donovan Rossa star Laura O'Mahony fills us in on her team-mates!

****

So, it’s Munster junior football final week, do you have any superstitions or rituals ahead of games?

Keeping to my usual routine is my preferred prep; it is just another game for us. But, however, I do need to wear the same football socks in every game.

You’re stuck on a desert island and can bring three Skibbereen team-mates with you – who are you bringing and why?

Fionnuala O’Driscoll, her inner warrior and determination would keep me safe. Lisa Harte, she knows the words of every old Irish song to keep us entertained. And Aoife Leonard, somehow she’d find a way to kayak us out of there…

What’s the one thing you can’t live without?

My little dog, Oscar.

What has been the highlight of your club career to date?

Probably winning the county junior A football final in October. Getting beyond junior football is something this team has talked about and aimed for since I can remember.

Help needed, Laura: We are short two members of our 4x100m women’s relay team and need two Rossa footballers to run with sisters Phil and Joan Healy – pick two team-mates to make this relay team unbeatable?

Emma Hurley and Lisa Harte, there is no catching them!

Who has been the biggest influence on your sporting career?

My dad, James. He has always been my biggest supporter and mentor.

What’s the music of choice in the O’Donovan Rossa dressing-room?

We usually save the music for the bus journeys home, but if I had to name one, it’s Dear Old Skibbereen.

We are in injury-time of a championship final, Skibb are two points down but have won a penalty – who are you backing to take the shot?

Without a doubt, Éabha O’Donovan.

Which O’Donovan Rossa footballer should we keep an eye on in 2024?

Sinéad Farrell. She joined us this year and was flying it until her injury. Definitely one to watch when she’s back next year after her rehab.

Before we let you go, teach us something about this Rossas team that we don’t know.

We are lucky to have the most dedicated bunch of supporters in our family and friends, who would travel the length of the country to drive us on. We appreciate everything ye do for us!