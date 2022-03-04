Powter to miss next three league games with ‘significant’ injury

SEAN Powter will miss the rest of Cork’s national league campaign with a ‘significant’ hamstring injury, according to Keith Ricken.

The Cork star went off injured in UL’s Sigerson Cup final loss to NUI Galway last month and Cork manager Ricken has confirmed Powter, who has suffered in the past with hamstring injuries, is facing another spell on the sidelines.

‘It looks like a significant injury from the immediate reading of it,’ Ricken said, before he was asked if Powter will be in contention for the upcoming league games against Meath, Down and Offaly.

‘I don’t think he will be back for them, there is no doubt about that. He has to meet a specialist now to see where this injury is. He had his MRI, it’s significant enough and he will get a proper assessment.’

Both defender Sean Meehan and goalkeeper Chris Kelly limped off injured against Galway last weekend, but in better news Ricken expects joint-captain Brian Hurley to be back in contention for the next run of games after he sat out last weekend.

‘Brian should be fine. He had a shoulder injury (against Derry). We felt tonight was a game too soon. It was a precaution,’ added Ricken, who is also hopeful that Brian Hartnett, Cathail O’Mahony, Paul Walsh and Brian Hayes will be able for selection very soon.