Sport

PODCAST: What's going on at Cork City?

February 25th, 2020 4:04 PM

By Southern Star Team

Episode 53 of the Star Sport Podcast

Share this article



On a weekend when two giants of the heavyweight division clashed under the bright lights of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, two heavyweights of the League of Ireland Premier division clashed at Oriel Park as League Champions Dundalk welcomed their old foes Cork City to town.

And not unlike the result in Vegas which saw Tyson Fury completely dominate the now former Champion Deontay Wilder, a comfortable 3-0 win for Dundalk was just further evidence of how far City have fallen in the last 18 months.

On this week’s show we’re be joined by sports journalist Denis Hurley to ask why it has all gone so pear-shaped at Turners Cross

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.