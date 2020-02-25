PODCAST: What's going on at Cork City?







On a weekend when two giants of the heavyweight division clashed under the bright lights of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, two heavyweights of the League of Ireland Premier division clashed at Oriel Park as League Champions Dundalk welcomed their old foes Cork City to town.

And not unlike the result in Vegas which saw Tyson Fury completely dominate the now former Champion Deontay Wilder, a comfortable 3-0 win for Dundalk was just further evidence of how far City have fallen in the last 18 months.

On this week’s show we’re be joined by sports journalist Denis Hurley to ask why it has all gone so pear-shaped at Turners Cross

