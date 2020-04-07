PODCAST: What does Stephen Kenny’s appointment mean for Conor Hourihane?

--

Mick McCarthy’s second reign as Ireland manager has come to an end with former Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny set to formally take over the role on August 1st - but what does this all mean for Bandon’s Conor Hourihane and his future in a green shirt?

On today’s Podcast we’re be joined by Gavin Cooney from the42.ie to chat about Stephen Kenny’s appointment to the top job in Irish football.

There's also an update on our search for the best playing surface in West Cork.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS