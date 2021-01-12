PODCAST: Urhan's Laura Sheehan on signing for Exeter Chiefs PLUS sisters Melissa & Louise Duggan

--
News
Jan, 2021
In this weeks Southern Star: Calls to close Bantry Market after Covid spike in local area; Have we learned anything about safety since Whiddy disaster?; Ireland rugby international Laura Sheehan from Urhan signs for Exeter Chiefs
Coming up on today’s show, we have a special treat for you as we’re joined by sisters Melissa and Louise Duggan.
Melissa is a football All Star who played a starring role for the West Cork ladies last year as they won their first ever Cork senior football title.
And not to be out done, Louise was a key figure for Enniskeane who landed the county intermediate camogie title last year, securing senior status for the season ahead.
We also chat to Urhan’s Laura Sheehan. Laura, an Irish international rugby player, has recently joined the Exeter Chiefs so we asked her about the move and her ambitions for the year ahead.
