PODCAST: Tony Davis remembers the brilliance of 'Small' Mick & the Skibbereen man who shared a pitch with Ronaldinho

Two brilliant interviews for you on the podcast this week, which we’re really excited to share with you all!

Up first we’re chatting to Cork and Skibbereen legend Tony Davis about his great friendship with the one and only ‘Small’ Mick McCarthy who sadly passed away 23 years ago this week.

Tony spoke to Kieran about the brilliance of Small Mick, both as a player and more importantly as a person.

We’re also crossing the Atlantic for the first time to hear from Skibbereen soccer player and coach Liam Collins.

Liam has one of the most interesting sporting stories we’ve ever had on the podcast, including playing against Ronaldinho so you won’t want to miss that a little later on.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.