PODCAST: The Larry Tompkins interview & Diarmuid Duggan on Cork's last-gasp win over Kerry

It's the 100th episode of the Star Sport Podcast and to mark the occasion we have a very special guest.

We're joined joined by Cork and Castlehaven legend Larry Tompkins for a wide ranging long form interview about his life, his footballing career and his new book Believe which he co-wrote with friend of the show Denis Hurley.

But before we hear from Larry - we're chatting to ex-Cork and Ilen Rovers footballer Diarmud Duggan to reflect on a magical day in Pairc ui Chaoimh on Sunday that saw Cork beat Kerry in championship action for the first time since 2012.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.