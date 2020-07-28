PODCAST: The GAA is back | Bandon's Mark Sugrue & Dave Shannon of O'Donovan Ross on the line

--

On today’s Podcast we’re reflecting on what was undoubtedly the busiest GAA weekend of 2020 and maybe the busiest GAA weekend ever in West Cork.

Later on the podcast we’ll be looking back on Bandon’s impressive win over Clyda Rovers in the Senior A championship and speaking to dual player Mark Sugrue who kicked 7 points on Friday night.

We’ll also be joined by Dave Shannon of O’Donovan Rossa who kicked 6 points on Saturday afternoon as the Skibbereen men ran riot in their 4-22 to 1-5 win over St Nicks.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you by Access Credit Union. Access Credit Union has always been at the heart of our community, through good and bad times. For more visit accesscu.ie.

