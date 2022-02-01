PODCAST: Six Nations preview with Tom Savage of Three Red Kings and Keith Ricken's Cork reign opens with defeat to Roscommon

--

The Six Nations gets underway this weekend with Andy Farrell’s Ireland side set to host Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 2.15.

The opening weekend of the Six Nations is always an exciting time for rugby fans across West Cork, but the inclusion of Skibbereen-man Gavin Coombes in the 37-man squad for this season’s edition heightens the anticipation levels even further.

On today’s podcast we’re chatting to Tom Savage of Three Red Kings about Gavin’s position in the squad and his prospects ahead of the championship.

Later in the show we’re be looking at some of the most exciting young sporting talent in West Cork at the moment but we have to start with the defeat of Cork in the first round of the league last weekend.