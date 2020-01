--

On this week’s show we’re chatting to Shane McCormack, coach of Ireland’s fastest woman and one of West Cork’s Olympic hopefuls, Phil Healy.

We're also joined by Mark O’Donovan, the man behind a new app that aims to make it easier for GAA clubs to organise their fixtures across all age grades and all codes.

PLUS Kieran gives us his top 5 takeaways from the opening night of league action at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this passed weekend.