PODCAST: Rosscarbery's Sarah Hayes, Courcey Rovers' Karyn Keohane and Adam Smith of Sky Sports on Katie Taylor and 25 years since Collins v Eubank in Millstreet

--

On today’s Podcast we’re looking ahead to a busy weekend of ladies football and camogie and chatting to Rosscarbery’s Sarah Hayes ahead of their huge West Cork derby with Clonakilty in the County Intermediate semi-final this weekend.

We’re also joined by Karyn Keohane of Courcey Rovers ahead of their senior camogie clash with Newcestown on Sunday.

We also have a feature interview with Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development and lead commentator Adam Smith. We caught up with Adam at his home in Drinagh recently to chat about Katie Taylor’s huge rematch with Delfine Persoon this Saturday night on Sky Sports Box Office.

Adam also took us on a stroll down memory lane and spoke to us about the classic Steve Collins v Chris Eubank fights that took place in Millstreet and Pairc Ui Chaoimh 25 years ago.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you by Access Credit Union. Access Credit Union has always been at the heart of our community, through good and bad times. For more visit accesscu.ie.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.