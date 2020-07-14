PODCAST: Remembering Jack Charlton & Covid-19 impacts West Cork clubs

--
Jul, 2020
In this weeks Southern Star: Return to village of the Moving Statues; Newcestown camogie trailblazers keen to brew up another storm this season; Instagram page highlights the Humans of West Cork
On today’s Podcast we’re reflecting on the life and times of Jack Charlton, the former Republic of Ireland manager who sadly passed away on Saturday.
We’re joined on the line by freelance sports journalist Ger McCarthy to look back on what remains a golden era of Irish soccer & Irish life.
We'll also bring you the latest on the Covid-19 situation and how it has been affecting local GAA clubs over the past week.
You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.
