PODCAST: Phil Healy opens up on 'tough few months'

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On this week's podcast we're hearing from Phil Healy, who opens up about what has been a tough few months for The Ballineen Bullet, following her decision not to compete in the individual 400m event at the upcoming European Indoor Athletics Championships in Turkey.

Phil has struggled with her health and shares her story with Kieran, alongside looking forward to the 4x400m event which she will be competing in.

There's also the usual roundup of West Cork sports news as we take a look ahead to Cork's crucial Division 2 away tie against Clare this Sunday. Club football was also back this weekend and it was a mixed bag of results for West Cork teams, with the standout result coming as Castlehaven beat rivals Carbery Rangers by 3-12 to 4 points.

And finally, Sullane FC are cream of the West Cork County Championship crop as they beat Baltimore Crabs 5-0 at the weekend to seal promotion to the Premier Divison and the league title on the same day.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.