PODCAST: Phil Healy makes her mark, Christina Desmond on dashed Olympic dream & Jon Hynes of Courcey Rovers on upcoming community wellness event

March 9th, 2021 11:44 AM

By Southern Star Team

On today’s show we’re looking back at the European Indoor Athletics championships in Poland and reflecting on Phil Healy’s star making 400m final performance.

We also catch up with two time Irish boxing champion Christina Desmond who is set to miss out on a chance to qualify for the Olympics without throwing even one punch in anger.

And finally we hear from Jon Hynes of Courcey Rovers about an upcoming community wellness webinar with Conor Cusack which takes place on Wednesday evening.

If you ever feel the need to get in touch with the podcast to ask us to cover certain topics or sports people or tell us how annoying we are -  you can get us on Twitter - Kieran is @KieranMcC_SS and Jack is @Jayburgkk or you can email us at [email protected]

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

