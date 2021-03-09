PODCAST: Phil Healy makes her mark, Christina Desmond on dashed Olympic dream & Jon Hynes of Courcey Rovers on upcoming community wellness event

--

On today’s show we’re looking back at the European Indoor Athletics championships in Poland and reflecting on Phil Healy’s star making 400m final performance.

We also catch up with two time Irish boxing champion Christina Desmond who is set to miss out on a chance to qualify for the Olympics without throwing even one punch in anger.

And finally we hear from Jon Hynes of Courcey Rovers about an upcoming community wellness webinar with Conor Cusack which takes place on Wednesday evening.

