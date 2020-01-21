Sport

PODCAST: Noel Fehily on retirement, Hourihane bags top award and Peter O'Driscoll interview

January 21st, 2020 4:44 PM

By Southern Star Team

Episode 48 of the Star Sport Podcast

Share this article

--

It's a packed show this week on the Star Sport Podcast. First up we’re chatting to legendary jockey Noel Fehily from Copeen who was inducted into the West Cork Sports Hall of Fame at the Celtic Ross on Saturday evening.

We also hear from Conor Hourihane who was crowned overall sports star of the year on the night as well as Cork’s U20 All Ireland-winning captain Peter O’Driscoll.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.