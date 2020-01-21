PODCAST: Noel Fehily on retirement, Hourihane bags top award and Peter O'Driscoll interview

--

It's a packed show this week on the Star Sport Podcast. First up we’re chatting to legendary jockey Noel Fehily from Copeen who was inducted into the West Cork Sports Hall of Fame at the Celtic Ross on Saturday evening.

We also hear from Conor Hourihane who was crowned overall sports star of the year on the night as well as Cork’s U20 All Ireland-winning captain Peter O’Driscoll.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.