Sport

PODCAST: Munster's Fineen Wycherley on his rugby journey so far, setbacks and that tackle on Johnny Sexton

May 12th, 2020 6:21 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

--

On this week’s Podcast we’re chatting to the man Ireland captain Johnny Sexton still has nightmares about.

Bantry’s Fineen Wyhcerley was enjoying a breakout season at Thomond Park before sport came to a screeching halt recently and he spoke to Kieran about his ascent to the Munster first-team squad.

We also have some big news about an exciting feature we'll be running over the coming weeks.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.