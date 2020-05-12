PODCAST: Munster's Fineen Wycherley on his rugby journey so far, setbacks and that tackle on Johnny Sexton

--

On this week’s Podcast we’re chatting to the man Ireland captain Johnny Sexton still has nightmares about.

Bantry’s Fineen Wyhcerley was enjoying a breakout season at Thomond Park before sport came to a screeching halt recently and he spoke to Kieran about his ascent to the Munster first-team squad.

We also have some big news about an exciting feature we'll be running over the coming weeks.