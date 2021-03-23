PODCAST: Listeners’ Questions with Phil Healy, Christine O’Neill of Courcey Rovers & big rowing news

--

It’s a Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards special this week on the show.

We hear from the Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy who on Sunday evening became only the 4th athlete in the history of the awards to claim the title of West Cork Sports Star of the Year for a second time. Phil answers some listeners' questions.

We also chat to Christine O’Neill of Courcey Rovers.

The county senior camogie champions were named the winner of the 2020 Special Achievement Award at the annual ceremony which was streamed live on Sunday evening.

Later in the week we’ll have a separate podcast with the West Cork Ladies footballers who were crowned team of the year and speaking to captain Aine Terry O’Sullivan, Siobhan Courtney and Martina O’Brien so keep an eye out for that one.

Jack and Kieran also chat about the news that Fintan McCarthy will partner Paul O’Donovan in the Irish men’s lightweight double at the upcoming European Rowing Championships.